New COVID-19 cluster at Singapore's biggest dormitory closes

SINGAPORE: The new COVID-19 cluster at Singapore’s biggest dormitory has been closed after no new case was linked to it for 28 days, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday night (Oct 19).

A new cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge, which has more than 16,000 residents, was identified on Aug 22 after it was previously declared clear of COVID-19 on Jul 21.

On Aug 22, MOH reported that two cases were linked to 55 infections to form the new cluster at the dormitory at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

About 4,800 workers were issued stay-home notices as a precautionary measure.

It grew to 216 confirmed cases, the last of which was reported on Sep 19. Since then, no new cases have been linked to the dormitory.

“MOH has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission. As there have been no more cases linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days), the cluster has now been closed,” said the ministry on Monday night.



The Ministry of Manpower said on Aug 19 that all dormitories were cleared of COVID-19.



Three days later, the new cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge was identified. Since then, more than 20 clusters have been reported in dormitories.



Infections in dormitories have formed the bulk of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with more than 54,000 recorded since the first two were reported on Mar 29.

Since the start of October, the daily number of cases in dormitories have remained in the single digits.

On Oct 13, MOH reported no new infection in the dormitories for the first time in more than six months.

That is in sharp contrast to the months of April and May, when the daily count in dormitories peaked at 1,369 cases and stayed in the hundreds.



