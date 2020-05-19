Number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Singapore crosses 10,000 mark

Singapore also recorded the smallest number of COVID-19 cases in the ICU since the start of the circuit breaker on Apr 7.

SINGAPORE: The number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Singapore crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday (May 19).



Another 530 patients have made a full recovery and have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 10,365.

There have been an increase in the number of recoveries daily over the last month - the highest of which was 1,275 cases, as reported last Friday.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,004 cases who were still in hospital, most of whom were stable or improving, MOH reported.

Ten patients were in a critical condition and in the intensive care unit, down from 12 on Monday. This was the smallest number of patients in the ICU since the start of Singapore’s “circuit breaker” on Apr 7.

The number of cases in the ICU hit 32 on Apr 10, and stayed between 21 and 29 for the rest of April. That number has fallen steadily since last Friday, when 18 cases in the ICU were recorded.

Another 17,403 cases were isolated and cared for at community facilities, MOH reported on Thursday. These are people who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well, but still test positive for COVID-19, the health ministry said.

A total of 451 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, including one community case, a household contact of a woman who had gone to work at Bishan MRT station after onset of symptoms.

Singapore has reported a total of 28,794 cases of COVID-19.







Two clusters – NCS Hub at Ang Mo Kio Street 62 and CitiWall at 34 Kaki Bukit Crescent – were closed on Tuesday, as there have been no more linked cases in the past 28 days.

The number of new community cases has been on the decline, from an average of six per day in the week before to an average of three per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen, from an average of two cases per day in the week before to an average of one case per day in the past week.



Singapore is set to exit its circuit breaker period as scheduled on Jun 1, but authorities have warned that the country will likely see a rise in new community cases as measures are gradually lifted.



Businesses that do not pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission will be allowed to resume in the first of three phases starting Jun 2, MOH and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement on Tuesday.



