Guests with pre-booked tickets to attractions will still be allowed entry amid tightened COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Guests who have pre-booked attraction tickets from May 8 to May 30 will still be allowed in, even as the Government announced that attractions will have to reduce their operating capacity during that period.

The multi-ministry task force said on Tuesday (May 4) that it will be tightening COVID-19 measures amid a rise in community cases. Among the measures include a reduced operating capacity for attractions, from 65 per cent to 50 per cent.

Indoor and outdoor shows held at attractions will also be capped at 100 people, without pre-event testing.

In response to CNA’s queries, attraction operators said their pre-bookings fall within the 50 per cent operating capacity allowed under the heightened measures.

A Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) spokesperson said that it has responded to the reduced operating capacity by adjusting the availability of entry slots on its website.

Advanced bookings to its attractions also fall within the new allowed capacity.

The spokesperson added that some people may choose to defer their outings, as part of an increased vigilance nationwide.

“We would like to assure everyone that our number one priority is to keep our guests safe by ensuring we redouble our cleaning protocols and that the prevailing safe management measures are respected in our zoological parks,” the spokesperson said.

WRS manages Singapore’s zoological institutions, which include the Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

Madame Tussuads, a wax museum located on Sentosa, said the museum has built in a sufficient buffer to accommodate the new limits. As such, visitors who have pre-booked tickets will not be turned away.

Its spokesperson said the museum has received “numerous enquiries” about its opening days since the announcement on Tuesday, but its “robust” safety precautions have served them and the wider attractions industry well in the past year.

“So we see no reason people should not feel confident in visiting attractions like ours at the moment,” said the spokesperson, who added that the museum is an SG Clean certified attraction.

Resorts World Sentosa, which manages Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Water Park, Dolphin Island, said that guests who have booked tickets for Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium between May 8 and May 30 will be allowed entry.

SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Visitors to these attractions will have to adhere to stringent safe management measures.

WRS has implemented a digital pre-booking system as the “first gateway” for crowd management. It also has a counting system at all entrances, keeping track of the number of people entering its parks.

Its spokesperson added that guests are reminded to keep their masks on and practice safe distancing at its attractions. The parks are SG Clean certified and anti-microbial coating is applied to surfaces in high touch points. Staff members also keep to hourly cleaning protocols, the spokesperson said.

Resorts World Sentosa has started the Trace Together-only SafeEntry check-in system, with designated entry lines for Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium. There are mandatory temperature checks, and safe distancing ambassadors and attractions crew ensure that guests observe safe distancing.

Resorts World Sentosa added that high touch points are regularly cleaned, disinfected and all its rides are coated with an anti-microbial layer to ensure safety.



