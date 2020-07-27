Assyakirin Mosque, Queensway Shopping Centre among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases in their infectious period

SINGAPORE: A mosque, a shopping centre and a hawker centre were among the new locations added on Monday (Jul 27) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

The locations include Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong, Queensway Shopping Centre and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

Also added to the list are Sri Murugan Vilas restaurant at Clive Street, the FairPrice outlet at Kampung Admiralty, Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park and the Din Tai Fung outlet at Northpoint City.

Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park, a hotel located on 16 Ah Hood Road, appeared twice on the list – on Jul 21 and 23. It was also listed on Saturday, having been visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period on Jul 12, Jul 14, Jul 18, Jul 19 and Jul 20.

The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 469 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the national total to 50,838.

This includes two community infections involving one Singaporean and one work pass holder.

There are also 15 new imported cases – two Singaporeans, seven work pass holders, four work permit holders and two dependant’s pass holders. They have been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

