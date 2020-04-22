COVID-19: Man charged with meeting friends near lift lobby to chat, shining flashlight drunkenly at police officer

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Apr 22) with meeting two friends to chat before annoying a police officer while drunk.

Poh Cher Wee, 58, allegedly met two friends for "a casual chatting session" between 9pm and 11.30pm on Apr 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He met Hoo Chai Peng and Ho Tian Seng, who did not share a household with Poh, for a "social purpose" at the open area outside the lift lobby on the ground floor of Block 532, Bedok North Street 3, charge sheets state.

He did so without permission and without reasonable excuse under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, court documents state.



The regulations were implemented to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

After this, he allegedly became drunk and conducted himself in a manner causing annoyance to a police officer by shining his mobile phone flashlight towards the officer's face twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will return to court for a pre-trial conference next month.

For meeting a person not living in his household for a social purpose, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$10,000 or both.

His offence can be compounded by several authority figures including the Director of Medical Services or the Director-General of Public Health, so that he faces a maximum fine of S$2,000, the charge sheet stated.

For appearing in a public place while drunk and causing annoyance to others, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$1,000, or both.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram