COVID-19: Timeline of infection among Singaporeans and permanent residents

SINGAPORE: No new Singaporean or permanent resident COVID-19 case was reported on Thursday (May 28) – the first time that has happened since Feb 23.

It has been more than three months since Singapore reported no new COVID-19 cases among its citizens or permanent residents.

Feb 23 was also the last time there was no new coronavirus case in Singapore. Since then, the number of new COVID-19 cases among its citizens and PRs has grown.

On Mar 6, the number of new cases among Singaporeans and PRs hit double figures, with 13 new cases recorded.

That number peaked on Mar 25 - at 55 new Singaporean and PR cases - with residents flying home from overseas amid the outbreaks in other countries, including the United States and Britain.

As the number of imported cases grew, those coming in from affected countries were put on stay-home notices, with some serving those notices in hotels.

By early April, the number of imported cases had started to dwindle, with most of the cases recorded as local infections.

A total of 38 new cases were confirmed among Singaporeans and PRs on Apr 7 – the start of the country’s “circuit breaker”.

In less than two weeks, that number was halved – with 14 new cases recorded as Singaporeans or PRs on Apr 18.

It would stay in the double figures until Apr 25, when seven new Singaporean or PR cases were reported.

Since May 10, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day among Singaporeans or PRs has stayed below five except for two days - on May 21 and May 23.



Singapore on Thursday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 33,249.

