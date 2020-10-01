Man who tested positive for COVID-19 charged with breaching quarantine by leaving isolation facility

SINGAPORE: A man who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not show any symptoms is accused of breaching quarantine by leaving an isolation facility in April.

Fabian Amos Gilbert, 27, was a Singapore Airlines flight attendant at the time of the alleged offence. He was charged earlier this month under the Infectious Diseases Act and returned to court on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Gilbert was quarantined at D'Resort @ Downtown in Pasir Ris Close, a government isolation facility for people who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

He had been ordered to be quarantined there from Mar 26 to Apr 25, but allegedly left the facility at about 3am on Apr 18, a week before his isolation period ended.

In March, Singapore introduced a slew of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including imposing a 14-day stay home notice for all travellers arriving in the country.

The D'Resort community isolation facility started operations on Mar 24 and was used to house COVID-19 patients who did not need medical care. The facility could accommodate up to 500 people, according to the Ministry of Health in a statement at the time.

In response to CNA's queries, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said: “We do not comment on confidential staff matters or legal matters that are before the courts. Generally SIA expects its staff to adhere to all laws and regulations, whether in Singapore or overseas.”

If convicted of breaching quarantine, Gilbert could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, if it is his first offence. Repeat offences draw double the jail term and fine.

He will return to court on Oct 21.

