Davinder Singh leaving Drew & Napier to set up own law firm

SINGAPORE: Top litigator Davinder Singh will be leaving Drew & Napier to set up his own practice, after 37 years with the firm. This was announced by the Senior Counsel in a joint statement with the law firm on Thursday (Jan 24).

Mr Singh, 61, was most recently executive chairman at Drew & Napier. He will be joined by directors Jaikanth Shankar and Pardeep Singh Khosa at the new firm.

The name of the new firm was not revealed, but it will focus on dispute resolution and international arbitration. Mr Singh and the two directors also aim to train new lawyers, said the announcement.

Drew & Napier is considered one of the "Big Four" law firms in Singapore, along with Rajah & Tann, Allen & Gledhill and WongPartnership.

A spokesman told Channel NewsAsia that Mr Singh will leave Drew & Napier at the end of the first quarter of the year.

In his absence, Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim will take on the role of board chairman.

Mr Singh said he is convinced that the new team at Drew & Napier is ready and that the firm is "in capable hands".

"I therefore believe that it is the right thing to do to move on," he said. "I am also very blessed to be able to do that at a time of my choosing."

Mr Singh graduated from the National University of Singapore in 1982 and was admitted to the bar a year later.

He was among the first batch of Senior Counsel appointed in 1997 and was chief executive officer at Drew & Napier for two decades from that year.

He has acted in numerous cases spanning various types of criminal law, banking and defamation cases.

Most recently, he was in the news for representing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his lawsuit against blogger Leong Sze Hian, who is accused of defaming the prime minister.

Before that, he represented Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council in the high-profile lawsuit against Workers' Party Members of Parliament Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh over alleged breaches of fiduciary duty in the handling of town council monies.

