E-scooter rider charged with causing death of cyclist in Bedok

SINGAPORE: An electric scooter rider involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist in Bedok was charged on Monday (Nov 11) with causing the death of the 65-year-old woman.

Hung Kee Boon, 20, was also given two other charges under the Active Mobility Act for riding an unregistered and non-compliant device.

He is accused of causing the death of Madam Ong Bee Eng on the cycling path near Block 539, Bedok North Street 3 by committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

He allegedly rode his e-scooter at a speed of at least 26kmh to 28kmh while approaching an intersection and colliding with Mdm Ong at about 10.25pm on Sep 21.

According to charge sheets, his e-scooter weighed 44.2kg and had a 725mm-long handle bar, in contravention of the Active Mobility Act.

He was released on bail of S$15,000, and the judge adjourned the case to Nov 25.

Mdm Ong was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital after the collision and died in hospital four days later. Her sister said at the wake that Madam Ong had suffered a brain injury and was placed on life support.

The Land Transport Authority subsequently said that Hung's device was non-compliant and should not have been used on public paths as it exceeded the prescribed weight and width limit.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths in Singapore from Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail of up to three months once the ban is enforced from 2020.

If found guilty of causing a person's death by a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, Hung can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

For riding a non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD), he could be jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.

The penalties for riding an unregistered PMD are a jail term of up to three months, a maximum fine of S$2,000, or both.