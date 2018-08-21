Roads around Marina Centre to be closed for F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Roads around the Marina Centre area will be closed next month for seven days for the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Aug 21) in its news release.



The closure from Sep 12, at 12.01am, is to facilitate for the set up of race infrastructure, the release said adding that all roads will be fully accessible by Sep 18, at 5.30am.

This year, more roads will progressively reopen earlier to facilitate better traffic access, said LTA.

During this period, road corridors will be open at selected hours:

Roads open during traffic peak hours. (Table: LTA)

Those driving, except for buses and vehicles with W, X, Y plates, can access the Marina Centre via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway at the following times:

Sep 12 to Sep 14, 10am to 5pm, and 10pm to 6am

Sep 15 to Sep 16, midnight to 1pm

Sep 17, midnight to 6am, 10am to 5pm, 10pm to 6am

Taxis will be able to use the single-lane access at all times, except for race days, added LTA.

Motorists will also be able to enter the Marina Centre area via Temasek Bolevard from Rochor Road (after exiting ECP) throughout the day.

Traffic wardens will be on site to direct traffic and assist the public, while directional signs will also be put up in the area.

Car parks at malls including Suntec City, Millenia Singapore and Marina Square will remain open as well.

MRT TRAIN SERVICES EXTENDED

The operating hours of MRT train services will be extended on race days, Sep 14 to Sep 15, and selected feeder buses will also be extended to match the last train services.

On Sep 14 and Sep 15, train services will be available at City Hall station until 12.30am.

On Sep 16, train services at the station will continue until 12.45am.

Meanwhile, free shuttle buses between Lavender station and Gate 1 of the race venue will be available.

