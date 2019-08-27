Food delivery rider who smashed car mirror in road rage incident gets fine

SINGAPORE: A part-time food delivery rider who punched and smashed the side mirror of a car in a road rage incident was fined S$1,500 on Tuesday (Aug 27).

Qayyum Raiyan Rahmat, 22, was riding his motorcycle at the junction of Punggol East Flyover and the road towards the entrance of Tampines Expressway (TPE) around 8.45pm on May 9 this year when a car driver overtook him.

"The accused was unhappy with the way the complainant had overtaken his motorcycle and followed his car," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang.

When the two vehicles reached the junction of Edgedale Plains and Punggol Drive, Qayyum stopped to the left of the victim's car and punched the side mirror, smashing it.

He then rode off in the direction of Punggol Drive.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Teng Jin Rong, lodged a police report the next day, providing Qayyum's licence plate number.

The cost of repairing the smashed mirror was S$160, and Qayyum has made full restitution, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief on Tuesday, with the prosecution asking for a fine of S$2,000.

"This is obviously a case of road rage," said District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim.

Qayyum told her that he is now a full-time student working part-time to support himself and pay for his education.

"I acted on impulse but I now regret what I've done, I'm very remorseful," he said.

"Your impulse will be very expensive," answered the judge.

"Yes your honour, I'm truly remorseful and I hope your honour will give me a chance," replied Qayyum.

She said she would impose a fine of S$1,500, given that he had made full restitution and not delayed the matter.

For the offence of mischief, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.