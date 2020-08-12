Four new SkillsFuture Work-Study programmes launched, with more than 140 places over the next 2 years

SINGAPORE: Fresh graduates will have more job and training opportunities with the introduction of four new SkillsFuture work-study programmes unveiled at the virtual SkillsFuture work-study fair on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The programmes, introduced by the Institutes of Higher Learning, will offer Singaporeans more than 140 places over the next two years.

Among these is the first SkillsFuture work-study degree programme by the National University of Singapore (NUS), in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore and Sea Limited - a Singapore-based global consumer internet company.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said on Wednesday the Government has set a target of making work-study opportunities available to 12 per cent of each cohort by 2025.

Speaking at the virtual event, she said: “We strongly believe in the unique value proposition of work-study programmes to both students and employers.

"This is why we have committed to expand the work-study programmes and make this a mainstream pathway, as part of our plans.”

More than 5,600 students have benefited from the programmes since its launch in 2015, with more than 1,400 companies participating, added Ms Gan.

The number of programmes have also expanded, from 15 courses across 12 sectors to 173 programmes across 36 sectors, she said.

FIRST SKILLSFUTURE WORK-STUDY DEGREE

NUS, SkillsFuture Singapore, Ngee Ann Polytecnic and Singapore Polytechnic on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to roll out a new Bachelor of Technology in Computing work-study degree.

It will be introduced in mid-August and will be delivered in a place-and-train mode, where participants are hired as full-time junior analysts with Sea, the global consumer internet company, before the course commences.

Those who complete the three-and-a-half year programme will graduate with a degree conferred by NUS, and will progress to become full-time analysts in the company.

Sea is Southeast Asia’s biggest company, with a market value of over S$65 billion, noted Ms Gan, adding that the tech company is committed to hiring 120 students over the next five years.

Students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic are invited to participate in the inaugural run, and subsequent enrolments will be opened to all eligible Polytechnic graduates from relevant disciplines.

POLYTECHNIC WORK-STUDY PROGRAMMES

Nanyang Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic will launch three new SkillsFuture work-study programmes in the biomedical sciences and media sectors as well.

Nanyang Polytechnic’s work-study post diploma will start in September and aims to equip participants with e-commerce and digital content creation skills.

Republic Polytechnic will introduce work-study certificates in October, leading to a part-time Diploma in Business Practice (digital marketing and branding). The course aims to teach graduates from the Institute for Technical Education (ITE) practical digital marketing and branding skills.

Meanwhile, Temasek Polytechnic will introduce work-study certificates leading to a part-time Diploma in Applied Science (veterinary technology) for ITE graduates, where they will train in veterinary diagnostics and gain knowledge and skills in animal care and welfare. It will start in April 2021.

In addition, Singapore Polytechnic signed a five-year partnership with the Singapore Accreditation Council to enhance its work-study Diploma in Applied Science (chemical laboratory technology).

NEW SKILLSFUTURE WORK-STUDY PORTAL

A new SkillsFuture work-study portal has also been developed “to facilitate greater outreach and improve the job matching efficiency" for the programmes, said Ms Gan.

Prospective students can learn more about the courses and sign up for opportunities with participating companies on the portal. Employers can also register their participation, post job vacancies and hire suitable trainees.

More than 130 job opportunities from over 80 companies are currently available on the portal.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed our way of life, but also significantly disrupted our economy. Recovery will take time, and the job market will be challenging in the coming years,” said Ms Gan.

"I urge all students and graduates here to continue discovering your strengths and to tap on the work-study programmes to seize opportunities even in the most difficult of times."

