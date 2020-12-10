Funeral director facing culpable homicide charge gets lawyers, remanded for more investigations

SINGAPORE: A funeral director accused of culpable homicide in the death of her ex-boyfriend returned to court on Thursday (Dec 10) with her newly hired lawyers, and was further remanded for more investigations.

The judge allowed the prosecutor's request for remand based on the "complexity of the charge".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, 38, was charged last week with one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The founder of City Funeral Singapore is accused of doing an act, that was not specified in court documents, that caused the death of 32-year-old Wee Jun Xiang between 1.44pm and 5.15pm on May 16.

The incident allegedly occurred at Deck 4B of the multi-storey car park at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road.



The police were alerted to a case of unnatural death that day, but issued a statement on Cher's arrest only in December after follow-up investigations uncovered her suspected involvement in his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Invictus Law counsel Josephus Tan told District Judge Terence Tay on Thursday that he was taking over the case pro bono along with his colleagues Marshall Lim and Cory Wong.

He made no objection to the prosecutor's application to have Cher remanded for a further week for more investigations to uncover evidence.

"This is the second application for remand for investigations," said Judge Tay. "I'm allowing it on the basis of the complexity of the charge involved."

Advertisement

According to Cher's Facebook profile, she is the "lady boss" at local funeral service company City Funeral Singapore, and founder of the CARE planner certification programme which provides services such as will-writing and "last-journey planning".

She will return to court on Dec 17.

If convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Cher could either face life imprisonment or be sentenced to 20 years' jail and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.