GE2020: Workers’ Party's Dennis Tan to face PAP’s Lee Hong Chuang in Hougang SMC

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) candidate for Hougang SMC, Dennis Tan, will face Lee Hong Chuang from the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the coming General Election.

This is the PAP candidate’s second time contesting in the WP-held seat. In 2015, Mr Lee went up against former Member of Parliament Png Eng Huat and lost after garnering 42.3 per cent of the vote.

The WP said last week that Mr Png will not be contesting in GE2020 and Mr Tan, a 48-year-old lawyer, has been chosen to stand in his place.

Mr Tan is not new to elections – he ran for the single seat in Fengshan during the 2015 polls and while he lost, he did well enough to secure a seat in Parliament as a Non-Constituency MP.

Hougang is home to 26,468 eligible voters this year.

The WP has held the single-seat ward ever since former party chief Low Thia Khiang wrested it from the PAP in 1991.

Mr Lee, speaking after being confirmed as a candidate, said: “It has been a good six years serving you. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone of you. Please support me.”

Mr Tan, who spoke after Mr Lee, said: “Please allow me to continue to serve you in Hougang and please send me back to Parliament so that I can continue to speak up.”



