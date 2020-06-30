GE2020: PAP’s Lim Biow Chuan up against Peoples Voice's Sivakumaran Chellappa in Mountbatten SMC

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Lim Biow Chuan will defend his seat in Mountbatten SMC against Mr Sivakumaran Chellappa from Peoples Voice.

This was confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 30) after Nomination Day proceedings at Kong Hwa School.

Mr Lim has represented Mountbatten since 2006, when it was still part of Marine Parade GRC.

In 2011, the constituency was carved out as a single seat and Mr Lim defeated the National Solidarity Party’s (NSP) Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss with 58.62 per cent of the vote.

In the 2015 General Election, Mr Lim ran against Ms Chong-Aruldoss again, who stood as a candidate with the Singapore People’s Party (SPP). He won by a larger margin that year, with 71.86 per cent of the vote.

“COVID-19 has brought a lot of uncertainties into the lives of many of us. Let's vote for someone who can prepare and look after your future,” said Mr Lim, who is the president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Voters from the traditional PAP stronghold will get another choice this time: 57-year-old Mr Chellappa from Peoples Voice, who left the People’s Power Party in 2019.

After successfully filing his nomination papers, Mr Chellappa said: “Parliamentary democracy means people get to represent their interests through the Members of Parliament to the government. For too long, we’ve seen things happening the other way around. Let’s institute some changes.”

Mountbatten had earlier faced the prospect of a multi-cornered fight. But the SPP announced earlier this month that it would not contest the constituency after discussions with other opposition parties.



