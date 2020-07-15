GE2020: 4,794 votes cast overseas, taking total voter turnout this election to 95.81%

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,794 registered overseas electors turned up to cast their votes at overseas polling stations this General Election, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (Jul 15).

This makes up 72.97 per cent of the number of registered overseas electors, said ELD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the addition of these votes, the total number of votes cast in the Singapore General Election 2020 is 2,540,359, including 45,822 rejected votes, said ELD.

This is 95.81 per cent of the 2,651,435 registered electors.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The overseas votes were counted on Wednesday at the counting centre at ELD Training Centre.



Counted ballot papers from overseas for the constituencies. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

ELD had earlier announced on Jul 11 that a total of 2,535,565 votes, including rejected votes, were cast in Singapore, making up 95.63 per cent of the registered electors - the largest turnout since 1997.



Candidates inspecting the ballot boxes from overseas. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Singapore's 13th General Election saw the People’s Action Party (PAP) clinch 61.24 per cent of votes, but a swing to the Opposition saw the Workers’ Party (WP) make inroads into Parliament by claiming its second Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in polls held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ELD officials open up ballot boxes from overseas voters. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The PAP’s vote share slid by close to nine percentage points from the last General Election, where it garnered 69.9 per cent of the votes.



Just less than an hour before polls were due to close, ELD announced that voting hours were being extended by two hours to 10pm after COVID-19 precautionary measures caused delays at a number of polling stations and long waiting times for many voters.

Candidates watch ELD officials open up ballot boxes on Jul 15, 2020. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A breakdown of valid votes (including both local and overseas votes) cast this election by electoral division is as follows: