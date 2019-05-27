Logistics manager charged with stealing hundreds of iPhones from company

SINGAPORE: A logistics manager was charged on Monday (May 27) with stealing hundreds of iPhones from her company over more than two weeks earlier this month.

Ng Shu Kian, 38, worked at Pegatron Service Singapore in Viva Business Park in Chai Chee Road, according to her charge sheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is accused of taking 446 sets of iPhones worth a total of S$306,800 from the electronics service company between May 1 and May 17 this year.

She faces one charge of criminal breach of trust as a servant by misappropriation, which draws a maximum of 15 years' jail and a fine.

Ng, who has been remanded for investigations, will return to court next month.

According to a police statement, Pegatron made a report last Friday after it discovered that the phones were missing from its warehouse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police arrested Ng a day later and seized 65 mobile phones and about S$6,000 in cash.