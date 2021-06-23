Jail, fine for man who caused CNB officer’s hip to fracture while trying to evade arrest

SINGAPORE: A drug offender who caused a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer's hip to be fractured by pushing him during an escape was jailed and fined for causing grevious hurt to a public servant.

Muhammad Nabilah Yusoff, 29, jumped out of a car window and pushed the officer, causing him to fall and fracturing his hip in the incident last year.

In an unrelated incident at Tanjong Katong Complex in June 2019, he joined in a fight near a pancake stall over a staring incident.



On Wednesday (Jun 23), he was jailed 36 months and fined S$1,500 or one week in jail in default. He pleaded guilty to one charge each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt against a public servant and affray in February this year.

According to court documents, five CNB officers in plainclothes were observing a black Mitsubishi Lancer parked in a corner lot at Block 667A Woodlands Ring Road for possible drug-related offences on May 21 last year.

At about 1.50pm, CNB officers approached Nabilah and a 28-year-old man as they walked towards the car. When the officers identified themselves, Nabilah and his companion ran towards their vehicle and jumped in.

Nabilah took the driver's seat and tried to drive away, but was blocked by the CNB officers, who tried to stop their escape by driving their vehicle in front of the Mitsubishi Lancer.

Officers arrested his companion but Nabilah climbed to the rear passenger seat, intending to escape through the rear window of the car, which had been smashed by the officers.

One of the officers, who was squatting on an elevated ledge beside the door of the rear passenger seat, told Nabilah to stay inside the car.

However, Nabilah used a motorcycle helmet to push the victim, before jumping out of the rear window.

As he jumped, he used his helmet to push the victim, causing the officer to fall from the ledge about 1m high. The victim landed on his hip and felt a sharp pain in his thigh.

He rolled down the slope with Nabilah and three other CNB officers pinned Nabilah down and arrested him for drug offences including possession and consumption of drugs.

Nabilah was sent to a drug rehabilitation centre after his urine sample tested positive for methamphetamine.

The CNB officer was taken to hospital with a fractured hip and tenderness in his shoulder and elbow. He was admitted to hospital and given 54 days' hospitalisation leave along with physiotherapy after surgery.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur asked for at least 42 months' jail and a fine of S$1,500, noting the harm caused to the victim.

Nabilah, who appeared via video-link from a drug rehabilitation centre, said that he was “truly sorry” for what he had done.

"When I am out, I will become a more obedient Singaporean for my daughter,” he said, adding that his daughter is six years old.

He could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned for voluntarily grievous hurt causing hurt against a public servant, and jailed and fined up to S$5,000 for affray.

