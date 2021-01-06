Jail for man who took illicit images of sisters-in-law, mother-in-law and wife

SINGAPORE: A man who was aroused by his sisters-in-law hid a camera in a clock in the kitchen toilet, recording videos of his three sisters-in-law, as well as his mother-in-law and his then-wife.

For one count of insulting a women's modesty and a second charge of insulting the modesty of all five women taken into consideration, the 32-year-old man was jailed six weeks on Wednesday (Jan 6).

He cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identities of the victims.

The court heard that the man lived in a flat with the five women including his wife, who has since divorced him.

"Investigations revealed that the accused was aroused by his sisters-in-law who occasionally went about braless in the comfort of their own home," said the prosecutor.

In 2015, the offender hid a camera in a clock so he could record videos of his unsuspecting sisters-in-law showering and using the toilet.

The man's wife discovered the hidden camera on a date unspecified in court documents, and confronted him.

The hidden camera and the accompanying memory card were thrown away, but investigations could not confirm whether it was the accused, his wife, or both of them who had done this.

The crimes did not come to court then, but the man reoffended in August 2017. While his 32-year-old sister-in-law was on her mobile phone at home, he took 18 photos of the side of her breast through the armhole of her singlet.

He then saved the photos in a secret folder in a thumbdrive so he could review them. His wife later discovered the photos in his thumbdrive and confronted him about it.

He asked her to delete the photos, but she refused to do so. She told her sister about the photos on a date unspecified in court documents.

Her sister lodged a police report in June 2019, saying that the offender had taken photos of her breasts in 2017 and filmed her family members showering and relieving themselves in the toilet in 2015.

The police arrested the offender and raided his home - seizing his laptop, phones and thumbdrive.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan asked for eight weeks' jail, saying that the offender had not only taken photos of the victim but gone one step further by saving them in a secret folder for "future and repeated playback".

The offences also occurred in a place where the victims expected to feel safe. They went about braless in their own home because they felt safe to do so, said the prosecutor.

There was an abuse of trust as well as persistence in his conduct, she added.

For insulting a woman's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.