Jail for man who filmed wife's maid showering, cut holes in toilet door

SINGAPORE: An officer with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) who filmed his wife's maid showering was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jun 26).

The 30-year-old man, whose name was redacted from court documents, pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting the Indonesian maid's modesty. Another three charges were taken into consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that the 36-year-old victim was working as a domestic helper for the family of the officer's wife, and they all lived together.

The officer developed an urge in late 2016 to see the maid bathing in the bathroom, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang.

He used a pair of scissors and made two holes in the middle of the plastic door of the common toilet in the kitchen.

He then cut a hole in a metal container that stored laundry powder. This container was placed on a shelf in the toilet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man then activated the video-recording mode of his iPhone 4s and placed it inside the laundry powder container, angling the camera lens at the hole he had created.

After the maid had showered, the officer would wait for about half an hour before retrieving his phone from the container.

In this way, he managed to film the maid showering three times between late 2016 and early 2017. He also admitted that he had poked the holes in the toilet door as he wanted to peer at the maid while she was showering.

The man inadvertently took videos of other women in the shower, including his sister-in-law, who discovered that she had been filmed.

She called the police, saying that she knew he had taken a video of her, and that he was harassing her from outside her room.

The police arrested him and seized his phone and other items used in the crime.

For each charge of insulting the modesty of a woman, the officer could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

CNA has contacted ICA for more information.