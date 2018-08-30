Judas Priest to perform in Singapore on Dec 4

SINGAPORE: British heavy metal band Judas Priest will be performing in Singapore on Dec 4.



The concert will be held at ZEPP@BIGBOX at 8pm, said organiser LAMC Productions on Thursday (Aug 30).

Tickets for the concert will be available at an early bird rate of S$148 between Sep 5 and 12. From Sep 13 onwards, tickets will be priced at S$158.



This band last performed in Singapore in 2013 with American heavy metal band Lamb of God.

The concert is part of the band's Firepower tour, which is their 18th and most recent studio album. The album was released earlier this year and sold around 49,000 copies in the United States within its first week of release.

The band, which formed in 1969, is known for their iconic songs such as Painkiller, and Breaking the Law.



The current lineup of Judas Priest includes Rob Halford, Scott Travis, Glenn Tipton and Ian Hill.



Tickets for the show will be available via Sistic from Sep 5 onwards, starting at 10am.