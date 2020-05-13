Judge rejects plea by woman who allowed customer into salon for massage and masturbation

SINGAPORE: A woman accused of allowing a customer into her salon for massage and masturbation during the "circuit breaker" period had her guilty plea rejected on Wednesday (May 13) after she could not stop crying in court.

Jin Yin, 55, was set to plead guilty to charges related to an incident on Apr 10, when she allowed a 67-year-old man into her In-Style Beauty Salon opposite the State Courts on Apr 10.

There, she allegedly provided massage and masturbation services to him for S$150.

However, Jin repeatedly sobbed and wailed in court on Wednesday until District Judge Ong Hian Sun said he would have to reject her plea as he felt she was not in the right frame of mind to plead guilty.

The judge had stood down the case twice for Jin to compose herself, but she continued sobbing despite the interpreter coaxing her.

Several security officers were also consoling her in court.

When Jin heard that the prosecution was asking for a S$21,000 fine, she dropped to her knees and began begging for mercy, kowtowing and saying she could not afford it.

She said she had only S$3,000 left and a daughter in Beijing to raise. She also said that she committed the offences only because of the debts she incurred after her mother contracted cancer.

Jin was told that she could serve a jail term in lieu of the fine if she could not pay it.

She asked how long it would be, but the judge replied that he was not prepared to decide that at this stage of the proceeding.

At this, Jin began wailing again, saying "what about my daughter" and was given a chair to sit down.

The judge rejected her plea and adjourned the case to a pre-trial conference later this month.

For not keeping her premises closed under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, she can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

For each charge of carrying out an unlicensed massage business and advertising it, she can be jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$10,000 or both. Jin also faces enhanced punishments as she was previously convicted of similar offences, her charge sheets stated.

