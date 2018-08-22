Kevin Kwan, author of Crazy Rich Asians, defaulted on NS obligations: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Kevin Kwan, author of Crazy Rich Asians, defaulted on his national service (NS) obligations, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday (Aug 22).

In response to queries by Channel NewsAsia following a report in the Straits Times, MINDEF said that the Singapore-born Kwan is wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations after failing to register for NS.

Advertisement

"Mr Kevin Kwan failed to register for national service (NS) in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address. He also stayed overseas without a valid exit permit. Mr Kwan is therefore wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations," MINDEF said.

"In 1994, his application and subsequent appeal to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving NS were rejected.

“Mr Kwan has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years upon conviction.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kwan's 2013 best-selling book is the inspiration behind the film of the same name which had its Singapore opening on Tuesday night following its release in North America.

Fans swarmed the Capitol Theatre to catch a glimpse of stars like Henry Golding, Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua and Fiona Xie as they walked down the “jade-green” carpet.

Warner Bros' highly anticipated movie performed above expectations with an opening box-office taking of more than US$35 million (S$47.9 million) in the United States.

Channel NewsAsia reached out to Warner Bros, who had no comment on the matter. Kwan has an executive producer credit for the film.