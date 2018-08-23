COE prices down, motorcycle premiums lowest in a year

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed lower across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Aug 23), with premiums for motorcycles at the lowest in a year.

COEs for motorcycles closed at S$4,889 - the lowest since the S$3,512 seen after the Aug 23 tender last year.

Premiums for the category closed at S$5,514 in the previous bidding exercise.



For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$31,997, down from S$33,798 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$32,429 from S$34,381.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$32,311 from S$33,420.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$29,902 from S$30,389 in the previous bidding exercise.



A total of 7,717 bids were received, with a quota of 4,727 COEs available.

