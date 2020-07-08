Maid charged with murder of 95-year-old woman at Recreation Road home

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker was charged on Wednesday (Jul 8) with the murder of a 95-year-old woman.

Myanmar national Sandar Htoo, 34, is accused of murdering Madam Ang Pek Chai at a residential unit in Recreation Road, near Upper Serangoon Road, between 12.40pm and 1.18pm on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to "a case of stabbing" there, and the 95-year-old woman was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene.

The charge was read to the accused in her native language via video-call, and she appeared expressionless throughout the brief hearing.

The prosecution applied to have her remanded for a week at the Central Police Division for re-enactment and to complete investigations.

The judge granted the request and ordered her to return to court on Jul 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of murder, she could face the death penalty.