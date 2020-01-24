Man charged with attempted murder of woman at bus stop in Marsiling
SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man was charged on Chinese New Year's Eve (Jan 24) with attempting to murder a woman at a bus stop in Marsiling last week.
Malaysian national Shoo Ah San is accused of using a knife to stab the back and chest of 41-year-old Shoo Suet Lian, the charge sheet stated.
The incident occurred at about 5am last Friday at a bus stop along Marsiling Lane.
The court was not told how the accused and the victim are related.
Shoo, who wore a red shirt, listened to the hearing on video-link via a Mandarin interpreter.
The judge granted the prosecution their request to have Shoo remanded at Central Police Division for a week, with permission to take him to the crime scene for investigations.
He will return to court on Jan 31.
The penalties for attempted murder are life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning.
Shoo cannot be caned as he is above 50.