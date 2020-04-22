Man charged with slapping, pushing and cursing at petrol station worker when asked to don mask

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly slapped a service attendant at a petrol station after she advised him to wear a face mask was charged with three offences on Wednesday (Apr 22).

Alan Lim, 55, had gone to the Esso Jervois Service Station at 1 Jervois Road on the evening of Apr 12, charge sheets state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a police statement last week, a service attendant at Esso had advised Lim to wear a face mask before entering the store at the station.

He refused to oblige, police said, growing agitated and allegedly slapping the woman's face.

Lim was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to her by slapping her left cheek. He also allegedly cursed at her and pushed her on her shoulders with both hands.

Lim will return to court next month for a pre-trial conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he faces up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

He could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both for using criminal force. For cursing at the woman, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.