Man jailed for punching elderly mum in the face

SINGAPORE: A man who punched his 70-year-old mother twice in the face was sentenced to a year's jail on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

Thillainathan Karthigesan, 51, lived with his mother Gunapooshanam Pakri Tangavelu in a flat in western Singapore.

His mother had a personal protection order against her jobless son, which restrained him from using violence on her.

At about 1.30am on Apr 10 this year, Ms Gunapooshanam went to her kitchen and saw her son laying naked on the floor. She turned away and took a seat in the living room.



Her son, who was still in the nude, shouted at her: "What did I do?"

He then punched her once on the right jaw and again below her left eye, cutting her.

She ran out of the house and locked the main gate to prevent her son from attacking her further and called the police, telling them that her son was "giving problems".

Thillainathan later admitted during a forensic psychiatric evaluation that he felt angry at his mother before he punched her. He also admitted that he had drunk at least half a bottle of whiskey and two cans of beer throughout the day.

His mother was taken to hospital, where doctors assessed that she suffered a facial bone fracture.

For voluntarily causing hurt, her son could have been jailed up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000 or both.

