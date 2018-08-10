Mediacorp and IMDA volunteers help households make the switch to digital TV

SINGAPORE: To help consumers make the switch to digital TV (DTV), employees of Mediacorp and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) got together to reach out to 1,000 households recently.

About 100 staff volunteers visited 1- and 2-room flats in Beach Road and Toa Payoh. They checked on the condition of the TV sets, as well as helped residents redeem the free DTV Starter Kits online.

Advertisement

The starter kits are offered to all HDB households that are still watching television on analogue, and who do not have a pay-TV subscription with either Singtel or StarHub.



Analogue transmission will be switched off for good on Dec 31.

Volunteers explaining the DTV Starter Kit to residents.

Among the volunteers were Mediacorp artistes Romeo Tan and He Ying Ying, who joined an on-site Mediacorp technical team as they installed DTV equipment for families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mediacorp said on Friday (Aug 10) that along with IMDA volunteers, it will conduct more house visits islandwide in the coming months.

An IMDA volunteer, Ms Chaveil Koh, said: “It was a very fulfilling experience, helping vulnerable households switch to DTV so they can continue to access free-to-air TV channels, which for many of them is their only source of news and entertainment.

"I was enriched by it and will be signing up to help more households."



Mediacorp actress He Ying Ying with a resident.

"There are still families who remain unaware of digital TV, so I’m very happy to be part of this event and have the opportunity to help them," said Mediacorp volunteer Caryn Loke.



Mediacorp and IMDA volunteers pose for a group photo.

Households can also visit IMDA’s DTV carnivals and mobile DTV service counters for assistance.

More information on how to make the switch to DTV is available at https://digitaltv.sg or 1800-388-4357.