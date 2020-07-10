Around 30 locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Around 30 locations have been added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday (Jul 9).

The locations include a driving centre, malls and food and beverage outlets visited by the confirmed cases between Jun 25 and Jul 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One location, the My Kampung food court at Kallang Wave Mall, was visited eight times between Jun 30 and Jul 7. CNA has asked MOH and My Kampung to clarify if the food court was visited by one person or multiple persons during their infectious period.

The new locations and their respective addresses are as follows:

Geylang East Market & Food Centre (117 Aljunied Avenue 2)

Viva Business Park (750 Chai Chee Road)

- Decathlon

- Decathlon Funan Mall (107 North Bridge Road)

Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road)

Nouri (72 Amoy Street)

Kopitiam (205 Bedok North Street 1)

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2)

- FairPrice Xtra

- FairPrice Xtra Ah Hung D24 Sultan Durian (109 Sims Avenue)

Bugis Junction (200 Victoria Street)

Square 2 @ Novena (10 Sinaran Drive)

- Jollibee

- Jollibee Clifford Centre (24 Raffles Place) - Heavenly wang

Little India Arcade Pte Ltd (48 Serangoon Road)

Chinatown Point (133 New Bridge Road)

Sheng Siong Supermarket (108 McNair Road)

Westgate (3 Gateway Drive)

- Ma Kuang TCM Medical Centre

- Ma Kuang TCM Medical Centre People’s Park Food Centre (32 New Market Road)

Kaki Bukit AutoHub (2 Kaki Bukit Avenue 2)

Sedap Coffee Shop (735 Pasir Ris Street 72)

4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre (4A Jalan Batu)

IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21)

- ANDES by ASTONS

- ANDES by ASTONS Marina Barrage (8 Marina Gardens Drive)

Old Airport Road Food Centre & Shopping Mall (51 Old Airport Road)

Funan Mall (107 North Bridge Road)

-Expressions: Slimming, Facial And Aesthetic Treatment Singapore

-Expressions: Slimming, Facial And Aesthetic Treatment Singapore Sim Lim Square (1 Rochor Canal Road)

Wisma Atria (435 Orchard Road)

- Picnic Urban Food Court

- Picnic Urban Food Court Singapore Safety Driving Centre (2 Woodlands Industrial Park E4)

People’s Park Food Centre (32 New Market Road)

The Guild (55 Keong Saik Road)

Kallang Wave Mall (1 Stadium Place)

- My Kampung

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been," MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 125 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

Twenty-one of the new cases reported on Thursday were community infections, of which 11 are currently unlinked. One case is imported and the remaining cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram