NDP 2018: New quick-reaction teams to patrol at National Day Parade for the first time

SINGAPORE: A new defence team, the In-Situ Reaction Team (IRT), will join this year’s National Day Parade to patrol on foot in indoor areas around the Marina Bay Area, especially around areas with high foot traffic.



They were formed in December last year.



The IRTs will join ground patrol forces such as the Ground Response Forces, Emergency Response Teams and specialist forces from the Special Operations Command and Gurkha Contingent to protect the area around this year’s parade.



"This is the first time the In-situ Reaction Team from the Protective Security Command is deployed for the National Day Parade. They will be deployed at shopping malls in and around the Marina Bay area and will perform high-visibility patrol to deter any terrorist attack," said deputy superintendent (DSP) Ong Ruo Cheng on Saturday (Aug 4).



The teams are made up of full-time national servicemen who are specially selected, trained and armed appropriately to deal with any public security incidents, she added.

An In-Situ Reaction Team led by Inspector Tan Kim Chuan patrolling Esplanade Mall. (Photo: Fann Sim)

While they will be performing the same patrolling duties as the fast-response unit Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) this National Day, the IRTs are trained to respond to issues in central Singapore such as Orchard and Marina Bay Area.

Inspector Tan Kim Chuan, who is in charge of the IRTs at NDP, said the patrols are similar to their day-to-day work but require additional communication with other teams due to the large scale of the parade.



"We are trained to deal with scenarios such as armed attacks or ... knife attacks. So if such a scenario happens at NDP, IRT officers will be able to respond,” said Insp Tan.



"We focus on public security incidents whereby we are in-situ, (which) means that we are positioned at the location. So our response will be much faster,” he said.

They will be part of more than 5,600 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and volunteers from Heartware Network involved in managing the security and safety of those involved in and attending this year’s National Day Parade.



In addition, 500 medical personnel from the SAF Medical Corps, SCDF and the Ministry of Health will be deployed to provide primary health care and manage emergency evacuation situations.

The Battalion Casualty Station (BCS) can provide emergency treatment for intermediate to severe injuries before the casualty can be conveyed to the hospital. (Photo: Fann Sim)

Their deployment is supported by three Battalion Casualty Stations (BCS) which are equipped to respond to "intermediate" or severe injuries.



Casualties who do not have an immediate life-threatening condition but require medical attention to prevent their condition from deteriorating will be classified as having intermediate injuries. Those with a life-threatening condition will be classified as having severe injuries.



Each BCS, stationed outside the F1 Pit Building, can treat two victims with severe injuries and four victims with intermediate injuries at a time before they are evacuated to hospitals.



Casualties with light injuries can be treated at a larger area next to the BCS.



“Our BCS are equipped to handle up to advanced trauma life support, so they can manage all kinds of casualty including any airway, circulation, breathing compromise. Any bombs or gunshot wounds,” said ME4 Melissa Lim.



Various check stations will also be set up in and around The Float @ Marina Bay, where the parade will take place.



Metal detector checks and x-ray screenings will be conducted on visitors to The Float @ Marina Bay. Containers with liquid of more than 100ml will be subjected to enhanced checks.



Unauthorised vehicles will not be allowed to enter The Float @ Marina Bay. To prevent unauthorised vehicles from forcefully entering the venue, concrete blocks have been installed around the area.



As a Special Event Area, unmanned aircraft such as drones are not allowed to be brought into the area. Anyone found flying drones may be arrested and fined for up to $20,000 or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.