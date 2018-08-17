PM Lee to talk about cost of living, housing at National Day Rally

SINGAPORE: The cost of living and housing are two of the topics Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will talk about at the National Day Rally, he said on Friday (Aug 17) in a video on his Facebook page.

"It's been a busy year for Singapore, on the whole, a good year. Internationally, changes are under way. We are watching closely what's happening," he said.

"Domestically we are working hard, improving people's lives, addressing problems, preparing to grow further."

Mr Lee will be speaking on Sunday evening at the Institute of Technical Education College Central on "things that are on people's minds", he added.

"On Sunday at the rally, I shall be talking about things that are on people's minds - cost of living, water and electricity prices, medical costs, housing," he said.



Mr Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, and in English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm.



The National Day Rally will be broadcast live on Mediacorp TV channels and radio stations.



The rally will also be livestreamed on Mediacorp's Toggle and channelnewsasia.com, PMO's YouTube channel, PM Lee's Facebook page and the REACH Facebook page.





