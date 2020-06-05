NUS student charged with filming women showering in UTown hostel

SINGAPORE: Within the span of a few hours, a 23-year-old student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) allegedly filmed two women showering in the toilet of a hostel.

Jonathan Angga Dharmawan Jie was charged on Friday (Jun 5) with four counts of intending to insult a woman's modesty by intruding on her privacy, along with a fifth charge of criminal trespass and a sixth charge of possessing an obscene film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to charge sheets, all four instances occurred in the wee hours of Aug 28 last year. The identities of the two women are protected by gag order.

Angga is accused of taking a short video of the first woman showering in a toilet at NUS' University Town (UTown) at 12.23am that day.

He allegedly took another clip of her a few minutes later, before targeting a second victim past 4am at the same hostel.

He is accused of filming the second woman twice as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angga was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court on Jun 26.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, Angga can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

ACCUSED SUSPENDED SINCE OCTOBER 2019: NUS

A spokesperson for NUS told CNA that it activated the NUS Victim Care Unit in August 2019, when it first learnt of the allegations, to provide immediate care and support to the two victims.

Internal investigations and a disciplinary process later resulted in Angga's suspension from Oct 30, 2019, until May 2022, when the second semester of the relevant academic year ends.

He also had to attend mandatory counselling and rehabilitation and reconciliation sessions with a facilitator, as well as undergo supervised community service.

Angga is not allowed to contact the two victims and has been barred from all campus premises while suspended.

If he is certified fit to return for studies after serving his suspension, he will be prohibited from entering or staying in all on-campus housing premises for the rest of his candidature.

Angga's case is the latest in a string of similar offences in education institutions.

In February, an expelled Yale-NUS student received 27 weeks' jail for taking shower videos of his housemates and upskirt photos on campus.

A month after this, a former junior college student received 21 months' probation for trespassing into UTown and peeping at women.

The issue of sex-related offences occurring in campuses came under the national spotlight in September last year, when NUS student Terence Siow Kai Yuan was given probation for molesting a woman on a train.

His sentence was overturned after the prosecution appealed. He was given two weeks' jail in April this year.

