Orchard Towers KTV lounge waitress fined for attacking colleague in locker room fight

SINGAPORE: A karaoke lounge waitress who got into a fight with a colleague in the locker room was fined S$4,500 on Friday (Aug 23).

Joanne Teo Qian Ting, 43, was not on good terms with the victim, Tiv Chan Thou, who worked with her at Supreme Orchard KTV in Orchard Towers.

At about 3am on Oct 14 last year, the two women were in the locker room of the KTV lounge when Teo walked past her colleague on the way out. She folded her arms across her chest and bumped into the victim.

Teo then challenged the victim to a fight, but the other woman refused and tried to avoid her by walking back into the locker room.

However, Teo pushed the woman to the floor. When she got up, Teo kicked her repeatedly, the court heard.

She then grabbed the victim by the hair, dragged her to the ground and slammed her head against the floor and lockers before biting her right ring finger.

The assault, which lasted 1 minute and 50 seconds, was captured on closed-circuit television camera.

When Teo led the victim out of the locker room by her hair, lounge employees separated the pair and called the police.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she was admitted for two days.

A medical report stated that her injuries included a laceration over her finger and she was given emergency surgery, along with stitches for the wound.

She was also given nine days' medical leave.

Teo pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. She could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.