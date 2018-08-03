Parliament to hear ministerial statements on SingHealth cyberattack, NS training death

SINGAPORE: Ministerial statements will be delivered in Parliament on Monday (Aug 6) on the SingHealth cyberattack as well as findings on a recent national service training death.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran will address the cyberattack issue, which was described as the "most serious breach of personal data" involving 1.5 million SingHealth patients' records.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's personal information was specifically and repeatedly targeted, said the authorities last month.

In light of the incident, about 20 questions to both ministers have been tabled for Monday's sitting.



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, meanwhile, will deliver his statement on the findings and follow-up actions taken after a training-related death.

There have been a couple of cases in the past year, including the death of 19-year-old full-time national serviceman Dave Lee after suffering from a heat stroke in April.



Several Members of Parliament have also tabled questions on the criteria to qualify for national service deferment, referring to the case involving 17-year-old footballer Benjamin Davis.

The Ministry of Defence had rejected the Fulham signee's application for deferment, saying Davis' actions are meant to further his own professional career, not national interest.

MP Lim Wee Kiak has asked the Defence Minister whether consideration is given to how Davis can contribute to Singapore football when he returns, while MP Darryl David wanted to know whether there are different criteria used for individual sportsmen and those participating in team sports.

MP Joan Pereira also asked if the Defence Ministry will review its current criteria for deferment.

Other issues on the agenda include workplace fatalities and measures to encourage businesses to cut down on single-use plastic.



Three Bills will be introduced, including the Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill and the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) (Amendment) Bill.