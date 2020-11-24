61 proposal forms received by Parliament for NMP nominations

SINGAPORE: Parliament has received 61 Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) proposal forms, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said on Tuesday (Nov 24).



This is more than the 48 proposal forms received in 2018 and the 41 forms received in 2016. There were 36 submissions in 2014.



Members of the public and functional groups were invited on Oct 26 to submit their nominations for individuals to become NMPs. Submissions closed at 4.30pm on Nov 23.

NMPs are appointed by the President for a term of two-and-a-half years on the recommendation of a Special Select Committee of Parliament.



The eight-member committee is chaired by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and comprises Members of Parliament (MPs) Mr Chan Chun Sing, Mr Gan Kim Yong, Ms Gan Siow Huang, Ms Indranee Rajah, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Mr Leon Perera, and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.



A constitutional provision for the appointment of up to nine NMPs was made in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of community views, according to information on Parliament’s website.



Among those who have stepped forward is social entrepreneur Anthea Ong, who submitted her name for a second term. Ms Ong's previous NMP term ended when Parliament was dissolved on Jun 23, less than two years after she was sworn in on Oct 1, 2018.



The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and a group of environmental activists have also submitted their picks.



The labour union on Nov 20 announced Mr Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab, the vice president of NTUC, as its nomination. Mr Samad is also general secretary of the Union of Power and Gas Employees (UPAGE).



In a Facebook post on Nov 19, environmental activists announced research scientist Dr Andie Ang as their pick for NMP. Dr Ang gained 49.7 per cent of the votes which were cast after a town hall, beating two other candidates.