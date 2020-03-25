Pilot gets jail for throwing brick down HDB block onto police car

SINGAPORE: A pilot was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday (Mar 25) for throwing a brick down from a Housing & Development Board block onto a police vehicle, causing about S$2,780 of damage.

The court heard that Chen Junrong, 31, had gone for drinks with colleagues at two bars on the night of Aug 5, 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took a Grab car home to Block 122, Sengkang East Way past midnight on Aug 6, 2018, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Tay.

After alighting from the car, Chen saw a police vehicle parked near the rubbish chute at his block and noticed that no officers were inside.

The officers were on duty on the 11th floor of the block at the time, said Ms Tay.

For reasons unspecified in court documents, Chen then went to a garden at the base of the block and picked up a grey concrete brick. It measured 24cm by 16cm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then took a lift to an unknown floor and threw the brick down, towards the parked police vehicle.

The brick struck the bonnet of the car, making a loud sound and causing a large dent.

The police officers went to check on their car and saw the damage caused, which was later assessed at S$2,782.60.

Chen was arrested in his home hours later.

He pleaded guilty to one count of mischief and paid the police for the damages.

HE BADLY DAMAGED POLICE CAR WITHOUT CAUSE: PROSECUTOR

The prosecutor had asked for at least two months' jail, saying that Chen had badly damaged a police vehicle without cause.

"The accused threw a concrete brick from his block of flats down to the ground floor from a height," said Ms Tay.

"While it was only fortuitous that no passers-by were injured, the accused's use of such a dangerous implement and means posed a high level of potential harm to other people in the neighbourhood."

The defence had asked for a short detention order, and said there was no indication that Chen had premeditated the offence or specifically targeted the police vehicle.

However, the prosecution objected to this, saying that a short detention order is not appropriate.

The judge granted Chen's request to defer sentence to Apr 1, as well as his request to leave the country between Mar 25 and Mar 31 to multiple destinations for his work as an airline pilot.

For mischief causing damages of S$500 and above, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.