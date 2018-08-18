PM Lee congratulates new Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Aug 18) congratulated Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan, wishing him success in his new role.

In a letter dated Aug 18, Mr Lee congratulated the new prime minister and wished him "good health and success" in his new appointment.

"Singapore and Pakistan enjoy friendly bilateral relations underpinned by people-to-people and historical ties," said Mr Lee. "Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore soon after our independence in 1965."

"We commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2016, and I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation under your leadership."



The cricketer-turned-politician was sworn in at a ceremony on Saturday, officially taking over the reins of power after his party's victory in the country's Jul 25 general election.



