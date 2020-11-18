PSLE results to be released on Nov 25, students to collect results in classrooms

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Wednesday (Nov 25) from 11am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Candidates will receive their results in their classrooms at their respective primary schools instead of gathered as a cohort in the school hall as in previous years, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the ministry in a press release on Wednesday.

"We recognise that having the opportunity to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey, as it gives students the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face-to-face on their next steps, if necessary," MOE added.

Candidates collecting their results in school will be expected to observe safe management measures.

"For PSLE students, given their younger age, one parent or guardian can accompany their child or ward to school to collect their PSLE results," said MOE.



To minimise congestion and intermingling, parents and guardians will have to wait at designated areas in the schools. They will not be allowed near the classrooms.



Candidates who are unwell or are on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence should not return to school to collect their results. They may view their results online via Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) results release system from 11.30am with a system-generated password that they have received from their schools. The system will be accessible until Dec 8.



A proxy can also be appointed to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. They will have to collect the results by Nov 27 and produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification.



SECONDARY 1 POSTING

The Secondary 1 (S1) Option Forms to choose secondary schools will be given to eligible students when they collect their results slips in person, said MOE.



Candidates’ proxies may also collect their S1 Option Forms and there will not be online copies of the forms.

The Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) will be accessible from 11am on Nov 25 to 3pm on Dec 1 for students to submit their school choices through the S1 Posting website.



"Students, in discussion with their parents, should first consider their secondary school choices, make their decision, and complete the option form before logging on to the S1-IS," said the ministry.

"This will help to facilitate the smooth completion of their online submission."



The S1 Posting Results will be released on Dec 22 via SMS, the S1 Posting website and at the student’s primary school.



In light of the COVID-19 situation, students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools this year after receiving their S1 Posting Results, said the ministry.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist and the reporting details.



Students who are unable to report to school on the first day of school in January due to "valid reasons" may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place and the school will be able to reserve the place for them, said MOE.



CHOOSING A SECONDARY SCHOOL

More than 120 secondary schools are conducting their open houses virtually due to COVID-19, said the ministry.



"This will provide prospective students and their parents the opportunity to get a glimpse of the school’s environment, programmes and culture, while minimising intermingling and the risk of infection.

"Parents and students should consider factors such as the secondary schools’ distinctive programmes, co-curricular activities (CCAs), ethos and culture, to select schools that would best fit the educational needs of the child," added MOE.

The ministry also encouraged parents and students to "take the time" before picking a school to visit the schools’ websites and social media pages as well as take part in their virtual open houses.



Students eligible for the Normal (Technical) course with an interest in "practice-oriented, hands-on learning" may apply to Crest Secondary School or Spectra Secondary School.

These specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students offer "a customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to authentic learning opportunities, putting students in good stead for progression to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE)", said MOE.

They also provide "a whole-school environment that emphasises values, socio emotional learning and character-building - which in turn helps to nurture more holistic and confident learners who are ready for future challenges", the ministry added.

