Punggol housing block residents plagued by sanitary pad litterbug

SINGAPORE: Over the past few months, residents at a Housing Board block in Punggol Sapphire estate have grappled with high-rise litter in the form of used sanitary pads – strewn across the ground floor or even stuck to their window ledges.



Residents at Block 268C Punggol Field told CNA that the problem surfaced around the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period last year, when they began finding stained sanitary pads at the first floor of the housing block.



“When walking back from the multi-storey car park, I was so shocked to see this thing lying on the grass patch and drain covers,” said Ms Sue. The residents CNA spoke to did not want to reveal their full names as that would make known their address.

“Then when I was working from home, I was putting up some blinds and I saw some (of the pads) stuck on other neighbours’ window ledges … I was very shocked,” she said.

Discarded sanitary pads on the ledges of units in a housing block. (Photo: Cheryl Lin)

Another resident, Ms Fara, also complained about the pads, saying: “It’s not just clear discharge, it’s red … I’ve got kids who ask me ‘Mum what’s that’?”

“Why do you throw it out in the first place? … Come on, whether or not it's COVID, it’s hygiene,” she added.

Ms Sue said she first reported the incident via the OneService app for municipal issues in May last year. She also complained about the stained, unrolled pads in the estate’s Facebook group.

The littering then stopped, only to return again a few weeks later in July. This time, the discarded pads were found rolled up, she told CNA.

Rolled sanitary pads discarded on the ground floor of a housing block. (Photo: Punggol Sapphire resident)

After another report that prompted authorities to deploy temporary surveillance cameras in the area, residents said the area remained clear for a while.

But the culprit returned to the habit in November and December. Two residents added that they have seen such litter as recently as earlier this month.



A poster in a lift advising residents against high-rise littering. (Photo: Cheryl Lin)

Ms Sue made a third report via the OneService app against the sanitary pad litterbug in November.

In a response seen by CNA, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said via the app that it is aware of the issue and had carried out several inspections, as well as issued advisories to those in the housing column.



In the message, NEA said it is studying the feasibility of deploying "discreet" surveillance cameras in the area, adding that it would keep monitoring the issue and would not hesitate to take enforcement action.

The ground floor of an HDB block in Punggol Sapphire. (Photo: Cheryl Lin)

At least two other households in the 16-storey block have made multiple reports about the high-rise litter as well, according to residents CNA spoke to.



“But when we complain, NEA will put up cameras but the litterbug will just throw somewhere else,” said another couple, the Laus, who live in the block.



"It's really quite disturbing," they added.

HIGH-RISE LITTER A “DAILY OCCURRENCE”: RESIDENTS



While the sanitary pad litterbug strikes from time to time, residents lament that other forms of high-rise littering continue almost every day.



“Instead of pads, (there will be) instant noodles, tissue paper. I remember there was an occasion, the whole microwave oven came down. There was a loud bang,” said Mr Seah, a resident in his late 30s.

During a visit to the block on Thursday (Jan 14), CNA witnessed wet wads of tissue hitting the ground near the lift lobby three times within an hour. Used masks had also fallen to the ground in that time.

Wet wads of tissue and discarded masks that had been tossed to the ground floor. (Photo: Cheryl Lin)

On top of that, Ms Lau added that she has seen birds feeding on litter such as cup noodles or food from McDonald's.

“It’s quite sad for the auntie who cleans in the morning,” she said.

Mr Seah added: “I pity the cleaners. (One of them) has to clean it every day with an umbrella, that’s the part where I feel it’s very unfair for them.”



A cleaner in the Punggol Sapphire estate using an umbrella while cleaning up high-rise litter. (Photo: Mr Seah)

An elderly resident who lives on a lower floor, Madam Lim, said she no longer dares to hang her clothes on the racks outside her window because her clean laundry has been soiled by discarded tissues before.

CNA has contacted NEA and the estate’s town council for comment.

