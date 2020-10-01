Secondary school student took upskirt shots of teachers and other students, gets probation

SINGAPORE: A secondary school student who took upskirt photos and videos of several women, including his teachers, was sentenced on Thursday (Oct 1) to 18 months' probation.

The offender, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims' identities, will also have to perform 60 hours of community service and undergo a treatment programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is now 21 and has been banned from using electronic devices with camera functions unless he is found suitable to do so by a probation officer or assigned psychologist.

The Singapore permanent resident and Malaysian citizen pleaded guilty to 10 counts of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 12 charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that the offender had been taking upskirt videos since 2017, when he was a student in a secondary school that was not named in court documents. He also took upskirt videos at another school that he shifted to in 2018.

He targeted students, teachers and other women. His victims include female students sitting across from him at a fast food outlet, two teachers who walked past him in the school hall and another teacher who was walking up a flight of stairs in front of him in school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also filmed an upskirt video of a teacher who was in a classroom with him in July 2018.

The offender also secretly filmed a student changing her shirt in the classroom.

In August 2018, a classmate of the offender was using his phone when she chanced upon a folder in his phone gallery containing pictures of the student changing.

The classmate informed the school's discipline master, who examined the offender's phone and found several upskirt videos and photos, as well as the clip of the student changing. The discipline master called the police, and the student was nabbed.

His parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.