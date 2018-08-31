The Sandman cometh: The making of Marvel superheroes at Sentosa Sandsation

Singapore

The Sandman cometh: The making of Marvel superheroes at Sentosa Sandsation

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel Medusa
Marvel character Medusa at Sentosa Sandsation. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
By Jeremy Long

Bookmark

 SINGAPORE: Over 10 days, Captain America took shape on Sentosa's Siloso Beach – along with the likes of Iron Man, Hulk and Thor – as sand sculptors from around the world brought a whole stable of Marvel superheroes to life. 

Sentosa Sandsation - Captain America
Marvel superhero Captain America. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel superheroes
Marvel superhero Ironman by Jooheng Tan. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The larger-than-life sculptures are the centrepiece of Sentosa Sandsation, a two-week sand festival that will open in time for the September school holidays.

Sentosa Sandsation - Guardians of the Galaxy detail
Ilya Filimonstev working on his sculpture, Guardians of the Galaxy. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The sculptors are hand-picked by local sand artist Jooheng Tan, who is lead sand sculptor for the Marvel edition of Sentosa Sandsation. 

Sentosa Sandsation - Jooheng Tan, Kirk Rademaker, Calixto Molina
Jooheng Tan (centre) discussing sculpting plans with Kirk Rademaker (left) and Calixton Molina (right). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

For instance, American sand sculptor Kirk Rademaker was one of the two artists chosen to build Asgard, because of his background in construction and his interest in architecture and modern buildings, Tan told Channel NewsAsia. 

Sentosa Sandsation - Kirk Rademaker atop Asgard
Kirk Rademaker atop Asgard on the first day of sculpting. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
 

At about 5.5 metres, Asgard is the tallest sculpture at the sand festival. Working alongside Mexican sand sculptor Calixto Molina, the California-based Rademaker quipped that they had a running joke between them. "We're building a wall," he said laughing.

Sentosa Sandsation - Calixto Molina
Calixto Molina looking at the sand-sculpting blueprints for Asgard. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

All the other sculptures are at least three metres tall – and meticulous planning goes into creating them from scratch. 

Sand is compacted by machines into massive wooden sand boxes, and hosed down with water to pack the sand down even further. This makes the sand compact and ready for sculpting, Tan told Channel NewsAsia.

Sea water is used because it is readily available at Sentosa, he added. 

Sentosa Sandsation - sand being sprayed with water
A worker hosing water to help compact sand before it's ready for sculpting. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sculptors have to begin from the very top of the structure, and the wooden boards are removed layer by layer as they progress. 

Sentosa Sandsation - Michela Ciappini working on Black Panther
Michela Ciappini getting started on Marvel superhero Black Panther on the first day of work. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

About 2,000 tonnes of sand is used – all of it taken from a sand bank on Sentosa.

Compared to the other beaches in Singapore, the sand in Sentosa is the most appropriate for sculpting because of its finer grain, Tan said.

Sentosa Sandsation - Katsuhiko Chaen with Dr Strange
Katsuhiko Chaen working on Marvel superhero Doctor Strange. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Tan explained that coarser sand is less appropriate for sculpting as it cannot withstand sticking together for an extended period of time compared to finer sand. 

"Generally, the finer the sand, the more suitable it is for sand sculpting," Tan said. "That said, it really is not about the type of sand, but more of how the sand sculptor understands the temperament of the sand and what makes it work for them."

Sentosa Sandsation - sculpting with palette knives
A palette knife is used for fine detail in a sand sculpture at Sentosa Sandsation. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sentosa Sandsation - working barefoot
The sand sculptors worked barefoot throughout the 10 days. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

For Italy's Michela Ciappini, who is in Singapore for the first time, the challenge lay more in fighting the humidity. 

"It gets really hot in Italy during summer and the temperatures can go up to 40 degrees but I can withstand it – just not the humidity," she said. 

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel's Black Panther detail
Michela Ciappini blowing air from a tube to create lines mimicking claw marks for her sculpture, Black Panther. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Ciappini added that the sand was not as strong as she had hoped. "When I arrived, I realised that the sand wasn't the best. But the show must go on and you have to find a way," she stated.

Tan said that Singapore's weather causes the sand sculptures to dry faster, so they have to be sprayed with a water-soluble mixture from time to time to create a protective layer over them.

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel's Hawkeye
A protective layer being sprayed on Hawkeye on the final day of sculpting. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Tan reckoned that the New York City skyline was the most complicated design to create, because of the sheer amount of detail involved. "Every 10cm or so, some form of carving is involved," he said. 

Sentosa Sandsation - New York City skyline
Detail of the New York City skyline at Sentosa Sandsation. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel's Asgard
Kirk Rademaker and Calixto Molina putting the finishing touches to Asgard. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sentosa Sandsation - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy, by Ilya Filimonstev. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Sentosa Sandsation: MARVEL Edition runs from Sep 1 to 16 at Siloso Beach. Entry to Sentosa is free for all Singaporean residents during this period.

Sentosa Sandsation - entrance
(Photo: Jeremy Long)

Source: CNA(dt)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark