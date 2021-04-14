Singapore economy grows 0.2% in Q1 amid easing of COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy grew by 0.2 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, a turnaround after three quarters of contraction, as the country continued its recovery from COVID-19.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2 per cent between January and March, extending the 3.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter, advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Apr 14) showed.

Last year, the economy shrunk by 5.4 per cent, Singapore's first annual contraction since 2001 and its worst recession since independence.

Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening started on Dec 28 last year, with permitted social gathering sizes expanded from five to eight.

Capacity limits at public places, such as shopping malls, attractions and places of worship, were also eased.

The country has also started its roll-out of two COVID-19 vaccines – made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – while a third by Sinovac is currently under review.

As of Apr 14, about 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the Ministry of Health's website. More than 1.1 million people have received at least one dose, and 535,864 have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

People under the age of 45 have been invited to book slots for their vaccinations. The aim is to complete the vaccination programme as scheduled by end-2021.