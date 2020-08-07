Singer Aliff Aziz pleads guilty to theft and disorderly behaviour

SINGAPORE: Local singer Mohamad Aliff Aziz pleaded guilty on Friday (Aug 7) to stealing from an Indonesian celebrity in her hotel room and to behaving in a disorderly manner outside Orchard Towers.

A third charge of stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at Starbucks will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

His lawyer Murali Pillai from Rajah & Tann was granted his request for a report to assess Aliff's suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

A mandatory treatment order directs an offender with treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time.



The court heard that Aliff, a freelance singer based in Singapore and Malaysia, had met 32-year-old Indonesian Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri in her hotel room at Studio M Hotel on Jun 7 last year.

They met to chat and discuss how the woman could help further Aliff's singing career in Indonesia.

After discussing the matter, the woman went to the second level of the hotel room at about 1am to rest, leaving her handbag on the first floor.

While she rested, Aliff opened her handbag and took about S$300 and 1,000,000 Indonesian rupiah (S$93.70) before leaving.

The woman woke up at about 3am and realised that the money was gone, but when she confronted Aliff, he denied taking it.

She filed a police report and Aliff subsequently admitted taking the money as he was in need of it. He changed the rupiah into Singapore dollars and spent the stolen money on food and transport.

BEHAVED IN DRUNKEN MANNER MONTHS LATER

A few months after this, Aliff was intoxicated near Orchard Towers, shouting loudly and gesticulating towards another person and drawing a crowd.

The police arrived at about 4am on Nov 10 last year under the link bridge at Orchard Towers and advised Aliff to calm down.

He eventually did so, but the police officers followed Aliff from a distance to ensure that he did not cause more trouble.

At 6.25am, Aliff began shouting loudly again and gesticulating towards passers-by, walking towards a taxi and kicking its bumper.

Mohamad Aliff Aziz pinned down after behaving in a disorderly manner. (Photos: Facebook/Awie Casper)

The police advised him again to calm down, but he did not. Instead, he continued his disorderly behaviour by shouting and making gestures.

He ran into an acquaintance and they began walking together, trailed by the police, but soon got into a scuffle and began pushing each other and shouting.

The police intervened and arrested Aliff.

He has since repaid the Indonesian celebrity the S$400 he stole from her.

His lawyer Mr Murali on Friday asked for a mandatory treatment order suitability report, and the prosecutor did not object to it but reserved their final position on sentence.

Aliff has one prior conviction of theft with common intention in 2014, for which he was fined S$2,000.

Mr Murali said Aliff was "labouring under a psychiatric condition" and regrets his actions. Referring to the charge of disorderly behaviour, he said there was no injury caused nor damage to property.

District Judge Victor Yeo called for the report and said Aliff is required to attend an assessment at the Institute of Mental Health, so that the report can be prepared by an appointed psychiatrist.

He will return to court for sentencing on Sep 14.

For theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined. For behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.