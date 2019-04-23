Man charged with punching Roxy Square security guard on the face

SINGAPORE: The man seen in a video striking a security guard on the face at Roxy Square was charged in court on Wednesday (Apr 24).

British national Stuart Boyd Mills, 47, was slapped with one count of voluntarily causing hurt and another of intentionally harassing security supervisor Andrew Lim.

Mills, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, is accused of punching the right side of Mr Lim's face and telling him to "f*** off".



The incident occurred at 50 East Coast Road past midnight on Apr 4. A video capturing parts of it went viral on social media and showed the two men arguing.

Screengrabs from a video of the incident circulating online.

Mr Lim, who works for Regal Security and Fire Management Services, could be heard explaining to Mills about the location of the exit doors.

After Mills uses a vulgarity on Mr Lim and tells him to shut up, the security supervisor replies "can we talk nicely" and offers to show him the exit doors.

The pair have a short exchange of words then walk off together. As they turn a corner, Mills appears to stick out his leg, tripping Mr Lim.

The security supervisor is heard saying: "That's it, enough."

Stuart Boyd Mills and lawyer Ramesh Tiwary. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Mills is then seen punching Mr Lim on the face, knocking his glasses off and causing him to fall to the floor.

The person filming the video, Mr Lim's colleague, called the police and Mr Lim was placed on medical leave.

Mills, who is represented by lawyer Ramesh Tiwary, faces up to two years' jail and a maximum fine of S$5,000 for hurting Mr Lim.

If convicted of harassing, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum of S$5,000 or both. He returns to court on May 15.