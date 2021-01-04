Teenager who got 15-year-old schoolmate pregnant sentenced to probation

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy who repeatedly asked his underage girlfriend to have sex with him later got her pregnant.

When the 15-year-old girl's mother noticed that she had not been using sanitary pads and that her stomach had grown bigger, she took her to hospital where her pregnancy was discovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neither family wanted to bring up the child and it was put up for adoption.

The child's father, now 18, was given 15 months' probation on Monday (Jan 4) for two counts of sexual penetration of a minor. He will have to perform 60 hours of community service. His parents furnished a bond of S$5,000 for his good behaviour during probation.

The court heard that the offender got to know the victim in February 2019 as they studied in the same school.

They began dating in March 2019, with the teen asking the victim if she wanted to have sex with him. The victim would decline and the teen would "express his disappointment" towards her after getting rejected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May 2019, the couple went to a staircase in West Mall where the teen asked the victim again if she wanted to have sex with him.

She decided to agree to his request, "as she did not wish to reject him anymore", said the prosecutor.

They had protected sex at the staircase before leaving. In December 2019, the couple were at the offender's home when he initiated sex. This time, he did not use protection.

They ended their relationship a few days later.

Advertisement

In May 2020, the victim's mother noticed that the girl had not been using sanitary pads and that her stomach had grown bigger. Eventually, she took the girl to a hospital.

When the underage pregnancy was discovered, the hospital informed the police.

The victim later gave birth to the child, but neither her family nor the accused's family wanted to raise the baby and it was put up for adoption.

The accused said he would not go back to school and would work as a promoter. He agreed to the conditions of probation.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both.