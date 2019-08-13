Teenager admits to taking video of woman in toilet of Anchorvale Community Club

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old boy who filmed a woman relieving herself in a toilet at a community club pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Aug 13) to one charge of insulting a woman's modesty.

Muhammad Nur Haiqel Shazali, now 16, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of stealing vodka from a nearby supermarket.

A third charge of criminal trespass will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Haiqel was at Anchorvale Community Club in Sengkang on Jun 21, 2017, when he saw a 20-year-old woman entering a ladies' toilet past midnight.

He wanted to see what she was doing in the toilet and followed her inside, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim.

He then turned on the video-recording function of his phone, held it above the door of the cubicle and began recording her relieving herself.

When the boy hit his hand against the toilet door, the woman realised that he was there and screamed.

Haiqel ran away and looked at the clip he had taken of the victim when he got home.

He was caught on the community club's CCTV cameras following the woman into the toilet and later running away.

The victim lodged a police report, and authorities posted photos of him online to appeal for more information.

The boy's father took him to Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre where he surrendered himself.

HE STOLE VODKA TWO YEARS LATER

Two years after this, on Jun 6 this year, Haiqel stole a bottle of Absolut Blue Vodka from a Sheng Siong supermarket in Sengkang.

He walked into the supermarket, paid for another item and placed the bottle of alcohol into the plastic bag he carried.

He finished the vodka at a nearby void deck, the court heard.

Haiqel's actions were captured on CCTV cameras and he was arrested. He later paid S$29 in full for the vodka.

District Judge Eddy Tham called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to next month.