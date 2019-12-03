Teenager admits to molesting 12-year-old sister repeatedly, asking for indecent act

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old admitted in court on Tuesday (Dec 3) to repeatedly molesting his 12-year-old sister and asking her to perform a sex act in return for K-pop merchandise.

The teenager cannot be named as it will identify his sister, who is protected by gag order.

The court heard that the incidents began with molestation in January this year and escalated when the teenager asked his sister to masturbate him in April.

The first incident took place in January, when both of them were at home. The girl had gone to her older brother's room to ask about her homework.

She sat on the bed next to him and asked him questions while they were alone in the room. The teenager molested his sister over her shorts before the girl ran out of the room.

The next incident happened in February after the family had moved to a new address. The siblings shared a bedroom, with the girl sleeping on the main bed and her brother taking the pull-out bed.

They were in the living room arguing over what to watch on television when the teenager picked his sister up and carried her to their bedroom.

He placed her on his bed and molested the girl over her shirt, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim. The girl yelled at him to get out of the room and he left.

On Apr 15, the girl went home and found that the door to their bedroom was closed. She knocked and waited but received no response, so she opened the door.

She walked in on her brother, who had been masturbating but stopped when the door was opened.

The girl closed the door and went to the living room but her brother followed her out and repeatedly asked her to masturbate him. He offered to buy her merchandise from Korean pop group BTS in return, said the prosecutor.

The girl rejected her brother's requests and lodged a police report on Apr 24, saying that she had been molested.

The teenager pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of outraging his sister's modesty and one charge of attempting to procure an indecent act with a child.

A fourth charge of using criminal force on his sister by hugging her from the back will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

PROSECUTION NOT RULING OUT REFORMATIVE TRAINING

The prosecutor said the teenager had been persistent in his actions. He did not rule out the option of reformative training, highlighting that the victim was only 12 at the time.

Reformative training is a harsher punishment than probation and is given to offenders younger than 21, detaining them in a structured environment with an emphasis on rehabilitation.

The teenager, who was unrepresented, did not say anything in his defence.

The judge called for reports assessing the accused's suitability for probation and reformative training.

He rejected the teenager's request to go on holiday to Bali, saying he has to be remanded for a week for the preparation of the reports.

"You should not be making this kind of travel request when you are facing a court hearing," said District Judge Seah Chi-Ling.

His mother, who is his bailor, also told the court she will be on holiday when his next court hearing is fixed.

He will return to court for sentencing on Dec 10.