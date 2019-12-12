Upskirter caught in the act by ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A man who took upskirt videos of a woman at Woodlands Checkpoint was spotted by two Immigration Checkpoints & Authority (ICA) officers and sentenced to four weeks' jail on Thursday (Dec 12).

Leong Sau Chung, a 31-year-old storekeeper, had spotted the 36-year-old victim after alighting at the bus terminal at Woodlands on Aug 15 this year.

Both Malaysians headed to the departure hall at the checkpoint, the court heard.

Leong walked behind the woman up a flight of stairs and noticed that she was wearing a skirt that ended above her knees.

He took a clip of her under her skirt along the stairs, and took a second one while they were taking the ascending escalator to the departure hall.

At about 8.45pm, 30-year-old ICA officer Assistant Superintendent Ng Jian Hui reported for duty with a colleague at the checkpoint.

They both spotted Leong behaving suspiciously behind the woman on the escalator, and saw him aiming his phone underneath the victim's skirt.

ASP Ng immediately informed nearby police officers about what he had seen, while his colleague stopped Leong from leaving the area.

A check of Leong's phone uncovered two upskirt videos of the woman, showing her face, legs and underwear.

Leong admitted to ASP Ng and the police that he had taken the clips, and pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to one charge of insulting a woman's modesty, with a second charge taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong asked for at least four weeks' jail to be imposed, saying that while the offences appear to have been committed in the spur of the moment, Leong had followed the victim for some time.

Leong, who was unrepresented, told the court through an interpreter that he pleaded "for a chance".

"I'm remorseful for the charge. I realise I have done wrong. I will not do it again," he said. "I hope the court can impose a fine."

District Judge Adam Nakhoda said such offences with the use of recording devices to film upskirt videos usually draw custodial sentences.

"Where this is one charge proceeded and a few charges taken into consideration, the usual sentence is a sentence of four weeks' imprisonment, and I will be imposing that sentence," he said.

He ordered the seized phone to be forfeited to the police for disposal.

For insulting a woman's modesty, Leong could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.