Woman accused of embezzling money from cafe at NUS jumps bail, warrant of arrest issued

SINGAPORE: A woman facing two charges of embezzling money from a cafe at the National University of Singapore (NUS) failed to show up in court on Tuesday (Oct 8).

A warrant of arrest was issued for Li Liqing, 31, after she jumped bail and did not show up for the hearing on Tuesday morning set for her guilty plea.

She faces two charges of criminal breach of trust as a servant, and is accused of embezzling about S$8,000 from Crown Coffee at NUS between July 2018 and March this year.

According to charge sheets, she was a crew member at Crown Coffee at 21 Lower Kent Ridge Road when she allegedly took S$5,283 from the company on one occasion in July last year, and S$2,608 between February and March this year.

The penalties for criminal breach of trust as a servant are a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine.